Actress Mehreen Pirzada Break off her engagement with congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi | Mehreen Pirzada broke up with Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi, got engaged three months ago

New Delhi: ‘Philauri’ actress Mehreen Pirzada came into limelight when she got engaged to Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi. Now news has come out that the actress has called off this engagement and parted ways with the leader. He himself has given this information on his Instagram.

broken engagement

Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi in March this year and with the engagement it was also announced that both would soon tie the knot. But now this engagement is broken.

Congress leader is Bhavya Bishnoi

Let us tell you, Bhavya Bishnoi is the grandson of Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi is an MLA from Adampur in Haryana. Before the engagement, both had got a great photoshoot done, which Mehreen shared on her Instagram account.

Mehreen, a well-known name of the South Film Industry

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada is quite popular in the South Film Industry. Along with this, he made his Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma’s film ‘Phillauri’. Mehreen Kaur Pirzada made her debut in the South film industry with the film ‘Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gadha’. Mehreen Kaur Pirzada also received the Best Actress Award for the film ‘Mahanubhavudu’.

Mehreen’s brother is also a model

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada was born in a Sikh family of Bathinda, Punjab. Mehreen Kaur Pirzada has worked in many commercials. His brother is Gurufateh Pirzada who is a model and actor.

