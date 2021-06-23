Actress Minissha Lamba Told The Story Of Her Struggle! – Minisha Lamba: The pain of Minisha Lamba spilled over the struggle, the filmmakers used to give dinner party

New Delhi. Every actor or actress has had to fall victim to the casting couch before stepping into Bollywood. About which celebs have been revealing from time to time. In the midst of this, the newly emerging actress Minissha Lamba has also not been able to escape from this victim. Recently, the actress talked about the struggle in Bollywood during the interview.

The actress told that many times the filmmakers used to insist on meeting me in the office on the pretext of talking about the film. During that time, I used to try to handle these things by acting because of not understanding the matter.

In an interview, Minissha Lamba said that many times she was offered dinner, if she did not accept the offer, then pressure was also made on her for this. Often I had to make excuses for not understanding to avoid their offers. And because of this, I went on saving.

Actress Minissha Lamba started her career in the year 2005 with the film ‘Yahan Se’ in which she was seen opposite actor Jimmy Shergill. After this, she appeared in films like ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Kidnap’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Well Done Abba’, Shaurya’. But these days she is away from the world of limelight and through social media she stays connected with her fans.

Minissha had secretly married her boyfriend Ryan Tham but this marriage did not last long. And after 5 years both of them decided to get divorced.