Actress monalisa new glamorous photoshoot in saree

New Delhi. In Bhojpuri film, Monalisa’s name is counted in the list of actresses. As beautiful as she is, she is recognized for her bold style. Apart from working in films, Monalisa is very active on social media. She often robs Fais’s heart with her hot and bold pictures.

Recently, this actress has shared her beautiful and bold photos in which she is wreaking havoc with her glamorous style. In these photos, she is wearing a blue color saree.

The look of Monalisa, seen in a traditional avatar, is looking very glamorous, these pictures of Mona have become increasingly viral on social media. Monalisa has shared these pictures on her Instagram.

Monolisa had recently done a photoshoot in which her bold avatar in a blue sari is being liked by the fans.

Matching bangles and bindi have been kept from this saree. This picture of Monalisa is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Let us tell you that apart from Bhojpuri films, Monalisa has done films in many languages, out of which she made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Blackmail’, in which she got a chance to work with stars Sunil Shetty and Ajay Devgan. Mona got her real identity from Bigg Boss. After that she kept on crossing the ladder of success.