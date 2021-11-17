Actress Nia Sharma hot dance video viral on kajra re song. Actress Nia Sharma dances on Kajrare song, watch video

Nia Sharma in black dress

Recently, Nia Sharma has also shared a picture in a black dress. Where Nia Sharma’s undergarments are visible. On which some users have also targeted Nia Sharma. Nia Sharma has also received a lot of comments on this picture and Nia Sharma is also being liked. Many people have praised this impeccable style of Nia Sharma and some people have also trolled.

TV’s sexiest superstar

But this is not new for Nia Sharma. Nia Sharma keeps getting trolled for her pictures and videos every day. Nia Sharma has also given this statement on being trolled, she does not care what people think about her. Remind you that Nia Sharma is also counted among the sexiest superstars of TV.

picture of nia sharma

Nia Sharma has kept her bold image in front of everyone after exiting the Jamai Raja TV show. Nia Sharma has given many bikini scenes in Jamai Raja web series. Even in Big Boss OTT, Nia Sharma showed her bold style. Nia Sharma has also got the offer of Big Boss many times due to this.

hot photo of nia sharma

But Nia Sharma has refused to come in Bigg Boss every time. Nia Sharma has also been offered a hefty fee for her entry in Big Boss. Nia Sharma says that she does not want to be a part of Bigg Boss show at the moment.