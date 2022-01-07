Actress Nia Sharma sexy dance video on choli ke peeche kya viral with bold photos.

nia sharma dance on kajrare song

Earlier, Nia Sharma was seen dancing on Nia Sharma Kajrare Song with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Once again Nia has set her color on the old song of Bollywood. The quality of Nia Sharma among the fans is that she robs both the heart and the gathering in her every act.

Nia Sharma in black dress

Recently, Nia Sharma has also shared a picture in a black dress. Where Nia is seen posing for a selfie in Sharma’s gym dress with minimal makeup. Nia Sharma has also received a lot of comments on this picture.

Nia Asia’s sexy superstar

Nia Sharma is also counted among the sexiest superstars of TV. Nia Sharma has kept her bold image in front of everyone after exiting the Jamai Raja TV show. For the past one year, Nia Sharma’s focus has been continuously on music videos. Last year, Nia had also reached Big Boss OTT as a guest.