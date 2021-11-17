Actress Salma Agha Sang was robbed, two bike-riding miscreants snatched the purse; Police did not register case

Recently there has been an incident of robbery with Bollywood’s famous actress Salma Agha. Two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse from Salma Agha, which contained her house keys as well as many important items. The incident happened last Saturday. According to the official, actress Salma Agha was going from her bungalow to the chemist in an auto rickshaw when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse and fled the spot. Salma Agha also complained to the police regarding the matter, but she alleges that the FIR was not registered.

Actress Salma Agha also spoke to PTI on the matter. He said about this, “I had two mobile phones, some cash, keys and other items in my bag. I reached the police station (Versova) with my complaint. But a police officer told me that it takes at least three hours to register an FIR.”

Talking about this, Salma Agha further said, “My case was not registered. That’s why today I informed the Mumbai Police about the matter through Twitter. This is not the first case at this place. Even before this, incidents like looting and snatching have happened here. Both the accused were on high-end motorbikes and there was a police ‘blockade’ nearby.”

The delay in registering the FIR was also discussed with the police officials of Versova. To this a policeman said, “We would have filed the FIR on the same day, but the actress said that she did not have time and would come later. We spoke to him again about this, but he did not respond. Whenever she comes to the police station, an FIR will be registered.”

Let us tell you that Salma Agha entered the world of cinema with the film ‘Nikah’. He has worked in many Pakistani and Indian films. Apart from acting, Salma Agha has also worked as a singer. His ‘Dil Ke Armaan Aansuo Mein Bah Gaye’ song is loved by people even today. Salma Agha has also received the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award for singing.

The post Actress Salma Agha Sang was robbed, two bike-riding miscreants snatched the purse; Police did not register the case appeared first on Jansatta.

#Actress #Salma #Agha #Sang #robbed #bikeriding #miscreants #snatched #purse #Police #register #case