Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested, accused of making pornography film

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested businessman Raj Kundra. He is accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. Raj Kundra is the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty.

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that in February this year, a case was registered in the Mumbai Crime Branch for making pornographic films. It was alleged in the complaint that these films are made and published through some apps. The police started their investigation by registering a case in this matter.

The commissioner said that during the investigation it was found that Raj Kundra is the main kingpin in this racket. The police got many concrete evidences against him. After which he was arrested on Monday. He said that further investigation is going on in this matter.

#WATCH | Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to ‘creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps’ pic.twitter.com/mtlM4pYCc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

According to the information, Raj Kundra’s statement was first taken by Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell in the soft pornography case. SAIL had also taken the statement of Ekta Kapoor in the same case on March 26 this year.

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have given a statement to Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell that it is Raj Kundra who brought them into the adult industry. He has paid Sherlyn Chopra Rs 30 lakh for each project. Sherlyn has done about 15 to 20 such projects with Raj Kundra.