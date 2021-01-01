Actress Sunita Shirole pleads for financial help: Bajrangi’s brother actress Sunita Shirole pleads for financial help Losing everything without money

This corona epidemic has caused problems for many people. Due to the lack of work, from the common people to the people associated with the film industry, they are facing financial crisis. A few weeks ago, actresses like Shagufta Ali and Savita Bajaj had appealed to the people for financial help and now film and TV actress Sunil Shirole has appealed for financial help.

Apart from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Shapit’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, actress Sunita Shirol has appeared in TV shows like ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’ and ‘Mrs. Kaushik Ki Panch Bahune’. Laying She is also battling many ailments.



Not a single rupee left, now the house of Nupur ornaments

In a conversation with our colleague ETimes, Sunita Shirol spoke about her financial crisis and illness and said that she does not have a single rupee left. She is currently living in the house of actress Nupur Alankar. Sunita Shirol said, ‘I was living in a rented flat. I could not pay the rent of that flat for 3 months as I did not have a single rupee left. I am thankful to CINTAA for sending me an anklet to help me. She has now brought me to her home and has also hired a nurse for me.



‘Foot condition is bad, money is needed’

Sunita Shirol further said, ‘I want money so I want to start working again. But the condition of my feet is getting worse. I don’t know if I’ll be able to run again. I need financial help until I can stand on my own two feet.



Sunita Shirol is battling this disease

Apart from financial difficulties, Sunita Shirol explained what health problems she is currently facing. She said, ‘I was working until the Corona epidemic started. There was no work after that, so I finished my entire deposit. Unfortunately during that time I had to be hospitalized because I had a kidney infection and I had severe pain in one knee. From above I fell into the hospital twice and fractured my left leg. I can’t rotate it anymore. I had an angioplasty once before. I am going through another similar ordeal.

‘Not a penny saved, not taken home’

Sunita Shirol now remembers her old days when she was well. He made a lot of money and helped everyone in need. But if Sunita is to be believed, she never thought she would ever take such a turn in her life. She said, ‘I spent most of my earnings on starting a business that my husband and I started together. But the fire destroyed everything and robbed us all. Her husband died in 2003. Today I am at the mercy and grace of the world. Life has become very difficult. It is a pity that I did not save or put up a house in Mumbai for the bad days. ‘

