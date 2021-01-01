Actress Urfi Javed makes dresses from socks and sexy look users welcome her creativity See photos

Actress Urfi Javed, who made headlines in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ with her style and impeccable style, has been in constant discussion since she came out of the show. Everyone was surprised when Urfi Javed, who was out the week before the show, wore a dress made from a dustbin bag inside the house. Users are not tired of praising Urfi Javed’s ‘over the top’ creativity.

But now Urfi has crossed another line. This time she wore a dress made from socks (aka Javed in a dress made from socks), which has blown everyone’s senses.



Urfi Javed has shared some photos on her Instagram account, in which she is seen wearing a dress made of socks. Sharing the post, Urfi Javed said that his crop top is made from socks.

Urfi Javed wrote, ‘I made a crop top out of socks and cut the t-shirt in half. The costume is ready.



Urfi Javed has shared 5 pictures in which she is posing in different styles. Fans are amazed to see Urfi’s creativity along with her bold look and never tire of praising her. Are shocked. One user commented on Urfi’s post, ‘I have enough clothes in my house, take us away.’

Although there were some users who trolled Urfi Javed for this dress. Some said he should donate clothes, while others called him ‘cheap’.

On the commercial front, Urfi Javed is known for TV shows like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Jiji Maa’, ‘Namakaran’ and ‘Bepnah’. His popularity skyrocketed after he appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.