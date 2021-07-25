Actresses are always seen as sex objects in film industry: Mahika Sharma

New Delhi. In the film industry, men have been dominating for a long time. Even today this industry is not considered completely safe for women. Recently the MeToo campaign has also confirmed this. Many actresses came out and spoke openly about the exploitation they faced and now Raj Kundra has been arrested in pornography case. Many actresses have made serious allegations against him. Now Bollywood actress Mahika Sharma told how women are treated in the industry.

Mahika Sharma says that actresses are always seen as sexual objects in the entertainment industry. In an interview she says, “In the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects, especially when you are not a nepotism product. Many girls fall prey to either the casting director or the producer. That’s why. Society does not see acting as a good profession.” People here think that we actresses are high profile prostitutes. Over time, people will not grow their mindset and show respect to us. It’s a sad thing.”

After this Mahika Sharma also spoke on the Raj Kundra case. He said that many famous people told me that if you give something to someone, you also get something in return. Otherwise you always have to struggle in life. I have faced many similar things. While on one hand we see Shilpa Shetty as an inspiration, it is heartbreaking to hear such things about her husband.

Talking about the work front, Mahika Sharma has worked in some films so far. Mahika started her career with the film Monjai Asami. Also, she has worked in projects like FIR, Chalo Dilli, Ramayan, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai, Police Factory, Ramayan and Mardaani.

