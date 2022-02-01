Actresses who can host Ekta Kapoor’s fearless reality show! These great actresses of the industry can host Ekta Kapoor’s reality show!

gossips oi-Salman Khan

Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who will host the new fearless reality show of Alt Balaji and MX Player? When ALTBalaji and MX Player revealed that OTT is all set to come up with the biggest and most fearless reality show with a quirky concept, speculations swirled on social media as to who might be the host of the show. Given that Ekta is leading the show in a big way,

Karan Kundra gave such a statement about Salman Khan as soon as he came out of the house? Comment in discussion!

It is fitting that the show will have a big Bollywood name as its host. According to sources, Ekta is very close to the big names of Bollywood. It is being said that the streaming giant is in talks with the industry’s leading Bollywood divas like Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Kangana Ranaut.

In fact, sources close to the development also said that talks with Priyanka Chopra Jonas were in advanced stage which is eager to do something different in the OTT arena.

The actress had recently commented on how OTT has been a boon for the industry. Well, whoever the ace producer chooses as a host, he is definitely a big name in Bollywood.

The concept of the show is as yet unknown. So, who would you like to see as the host? If another report is to be believed, Kangana Ranaut can also host this show, although no official information has been revealed about this.

55-60 actresses have been auditioned for Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’, starcast will be announced soon!

Ekta Kapoor is Corona positive, shared the post herself and said – I appeal for corona investigation

Ekta Kapoor’s 23 projects will be released in the year 2022 – from Naagin 6 to Mentalhood S2, Jersey included in the list

TV queen Ekta Kapoor to be honored with Padma Shri, left for Delhi with father Jeetendra!

Ekta Kapoor did this post to welcome Kareena Kapoor as a producer!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took the biggest decision of her career, will produce the next film herself, the director will also be final

This actress will romance with Karthik Aryan in Ekta Kapoor’s film Freddy, this pair will be seen for the first time

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddie’, shooting films back to back

Disha Patani was about to debut with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor’s adult comedy- ‘No S*x Please’!

Raj Kundra admitted in WhatsApp chat that making porn films would be difficult, compared to Ekta Kapoor too

Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Ke 21 Full: Smriti Irani-Ekta Kapoor Share Unseen Video, “Zindagi Badal Di This Show Ne”

Alaya F will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Kannada thriller film ‘U Turn’, see first look TEASER

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Hillary Duff test positive for Delta variant Allow Notifications You have already subscribed