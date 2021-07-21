Actresses with most expensive wedding dress in Bollywood

Mumbai. Every girl dreams of getting married in the world. Looking like a princess on her wedding day is one of the childhood dreams of every girl. If we talk about then there are some Bollywood actresses who have actually spent an astonishing amount for wedding outfits. You will be surprised to know the price tag attached to her outfit (Most expensive wedding dress in Bollywood). Check out the list of these Bollywood brides here:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – wedding dress Rs. 75 Lakhs

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most beautiful women in the world, tops this list. This saree designed by Neeta Lulla was quite unique. This was no ordinary saree but was studded with Swarovski crystals and gold thread work. As we can see Aishwarya looked exactly like the beautiful bride of Abhishek Bachchan. Let us tell you that Miss World also wore 22 carat gold jewellery. Including an emerald and gold armband. Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding sari was made of real gold and expensive crystals.

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra – wedding dress Rs. 50 Lakhs

Shilpa Shetty’s saree was designed by renowned designer, Tarun Tahiliani. Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a red sari for her wedding, which was elegantly designed with around 8000 Swarovski crystals. Along with this, she wore very beautiful jewelery with diamonds and emeralds. Also tell that the price of this saree is 50 lakhs.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan – wedding dress Rs. 50 Lakhs

Marrying the Nawab meant making the Bollywood actress look like the entire Begum and Kareena looked exactly the same! Her reception outfit was designed by the famous Manish Malhotra and she opted for a burgundy colored lehenga with a maroon dupatta, for which she had to shell out Rs 50 lakh. Dressed in royal looking gold and kundan jewellery, Kareena looked like a beautiful Begum on her wedding day!

4. Anushka Sharma Kohli – wedding dress Rs. 30 Lakhs

Anushka Sharma married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy. And we can’t deny the fact that she looked one of the most beautiful brides ever seen in her pale pink lehenga. She was looking very beautiful in her outfit. She had to spend a total of Rs 30 lakh on her wedding outfit for this lifetime memorable look.

5. Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh- wedding dress Rs. 17 Lakhs

Let us tell you that after getting married, Genelia married in two cultures – one in Christian marriage and the other according to Maharashtrian marriage tradition. In a Maharashtrian wedding, the wedding dress was designed by Neeta Lulla. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian style saree with gold kundan work done. The cost of this saree is said to be around 17 lakhs.