Ad notice to Anil Parab: Sanjay Raut’s claim as expected, Ed sent notice to Shiv Sena leader and minister Anil Parab

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party colleague and Maharashtra government minister Anil Parab had received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He said the notice from the central agency was as expected and the party would fight in a legal way.Raut tweeted, “Excellent, as soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra ends. Anil Parab was sent a notice by the ED as expected. The central government resumed its work. The epicenter of the quake was Ratnagiri. Parab is the minister in charge of the district. Understand the incident. We will fight this battle legally.” Jai Maharashtra. ‘

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri

Recently, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri for making insulting remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane had made allegedly insulting statements against Shiv Sena and Thackeray during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The BJP is targeting Parab, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra Mahavikas Aghadi government, for his alleged disproportionate assets and his role in Rane’s arrest.

