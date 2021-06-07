Ada Nicodemou, 44, looks younger now than she did 12 years ago

Ageless Dwelling and Away star Ada Nicodemou has beforehand denied having filler, however has admitted to getting Botox every now and then.

And the 44-year-old actress not too long ago drew consideration to her youthful options, prompting Lady’s Day to query whether or not she’s had extra beauty tweaks.

Based on the journal, Ada raised eyebrows final month after posting a photograph to Instagram of herself with co-stars Georgie Parker and Emily Symons.

What’s her secret? Dwelling and Away’s Ada Nicodemou, 44, looks as youthful at this time as she did 12 years ago. Pictured left in July 2009, and proper on Might 27 this 12 months

Ada, who’s at all times fantastically offered, appeared as if she had turned again the fingers of time by sporting a flawlessly easy visage.

Many followers remarked on how younger the three actresses appeared within the photograph, and singled out Ada as being significantly age-defying.

The mom of 1 has beforehand revealed she does use Botox sometimes, however has denied altering her naturally beautiful options with dermal filler.

(*12*) Gorgeous: Ada (proper) raised eyebrows final month after posting this photograph to Instagram of herself with co-stars Georgie Parker (left) and Emily Symons (centre)

Little bit of Botox: The cleaning soap actress has denied altering her naturally beautiful options with dermal filler, however she does get Botox sometimes

The cleaning soap star revealed the extent her beauty work whereas responding to a troll who referred to as her ‘faux’ on Instagram again in 2019.

‘I do not use fillers and I not often use Botox and the one surgical procedure that I’ve carried out [that] is “faux” is breast augmentation, which I’ve each proper to do,’ Ada wrote.

In 2018, the Sydneysider informed Each day Mail Australia she was not against beauty surgical procedure on precept.

Feeling good, trying nice: The cleaning soap star revealed the extent her beauty work whereas responding to a troll who referred to as her ‘faux’ on Instagram again in 2019

‘Everybody ought to do no matter makes them really feel good,’ she stated when requested about Botox. ‘I’ve no judgement on it in any respect.’

Ada misplaced 5 kilograms and gained muscle throughout a body-transformation problem with Who journal in July 2018.

She dropped all the way down to 47kg by following an eight-week train plan, which centered on power coaching, together with push-ups and sit-ups.