Adah Sharma posts a braless picture asks is she is better than bappi lahiri | Adah Sharma posted a picture without bra, asked better than Bappi Da

People took class fiercely People scolded Ada Sharma and asked her that despite being from the film industry, does it suit her to post such a funny post after the death of a respected person in her society? However, this is not the first time that people have fiercely taken classes for a Bollywood personality not to be sad on someone’s death and to laugh at their condolence meetings. Abhishek Bacchan After the death of Shweta Bachchan’s father-in-law Rajan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan had reached Delhi to pay tribute to him, from where this picture of him went viral and people criticized Abhishek fiercely. People had even asked him whether he had come to pay tribute to the condolence meeting or whether he felt that it was a reunion party. Kareena Kapoor Khan On the death of Manish Malhotra’s father, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaya Bachchan came to console him. But a picture of Kareena went viral from this place where she was laughing and meeting Jaya Bachchan. And he had to face criticism for this. However, a video of Jaya Bachchan went viral from here where she was seen scolding the media whether someone’s condolence meeting is also a place to take pictures? Jacqueline Fernandez This picture of Jacqueline Fernandez became a victim of a lot of hatred. This picture was of Sridevi’s funeral where Jacqueline Fernandez was seen holding her sardine and smiling. The fans were shocked by the sudden death of Sridevi and the way she went, there was a tear in everyone’s heart, whose anger was vented on Jacqueline by the fans. Karan Johar – Rani Mukerji – Aamir Khan – Ayan Mukerji Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were seen busy in talks on the death of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. This picture became a topic of discussion and these stars were fiercely criticized on social media that the place, time and atmosphere are seen! READ Also Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Are A Good Looking Couple, Says Suniel Shetty --> -->

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Anil Kapoor

However, this smiling picture of Anil Kapoor from the same condolence meeting also went viral, after which Anil Kapoor was also severely criticized. Anil Kapoor is very close to Raj Kapoor’s family. Anil Kapoor’s father was Raj Kapoor’s manager and both the families lived together during Anil Kapoor’s childhood.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar had posted on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was broken because he knew that Sushant needed help but he could not help him. Shortly after that, he appeared at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party, after which people criticized him for calling him fake. People have even said that perhaps Karan Johar is forgetting the sorrow of Sushant’s departure by doing parties. However, Sushant passed away on June 14 and Neetu Kapoor’s birthday was on July 9.

Neetu Kapoor and Kapoor Family

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor’s birthday was once again a victim of criticism when on the day of Dilip Kumar’s death, the entire Kapoor family gathered together to celebrate Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. The pictures of this party became quite viral. Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were childhood friends and both the families are very close to each other. That’s why people questioned the Kapoor family and asked if they didn’t feel sad at the loss of such a close friend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Two days after Rishi Kapoor’s death, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share this adorable picture of Taimur. Just after this the entire social media broke down on Kareena Kapoor Khan. People even asked him if he was even saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s departure? Although before that, Kareena Kapoor Khan was with the Kapoor family and Neetu Kapoor the entire time but people judged her for posting her son’s picture on social media.

