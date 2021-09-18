Adalberto Alvarez, Latin Dance Music Maestro, Is Dead at 72

This ajiaco, or stew made, traditional and modern Mr. Alvarez was unique among Cuban bandleaders at the time, said Marisol Quevedo, an expert in Cuban music and an assistant professor of musicology at the University of Miami. “What it represented was this perfect hybrid of traditional and influences from abroad,” she said.

Unlike many Cuban artists of the era, Mr. Alvarez received permission from the Cuban Communist government to travel abroad, beginning with a visit to Venezuela in 1980. (Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel mourned his death.) This freedom of movement gave. He got access to Latin music outside of Cuba and exposed him to contemporary musical trends. In 1999, after he and his band performed in New York City, Peter Waters of The New York Times called his sound “modern and ageless”.

Mr. Alvarez served as a groundbreaker in other ways. A priest in the Yoruba religion La Regala de Ocha-Ifa, he was one of the first Cubans to bring songs focused on his beliefs on stage and in the recording studio. Religions such as Ifa – a mix of Roman Catholic and West African spiritual beliefs – were secretly banned and practiced in atheist Cuba until 1992, when the government declared itself secular and prohibited religious discrimination. Ifa and other Santeria religions are now common and openly practiced.

The ban gave Mr Alvarez his biggest hit in 1991, “Y que tu quieres que te den?” That didn’t stop him from recording, which focuses on Ifa and asks listeners to think about what they want from the orish, or gods. . The song served as a tribute to his religion, but also as a public acknowledgment of its popularity.

Adalberto Cecilio Alvarez Zayes was born on November 22, 1948, in Havana, and grew up in Camague, a city in central Cuba. His father, Enrique Alvarez, was a musician, and his mother, Rosa Zayes, was both a musician and a singer.

He attended the National School of the Arts in Cuba, where he studied composition and orchestration. He later taught students a spell until he landed a job writing songs for the group Konjanto Rumbwana in 1972, influencing band leader Joséto González. It was Mr. Gonzalez who introduced Mr. Alvarez to the idea of ​​reviving the Cuban dance tradition.