Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s Head, Agrees to Testify Before Congress

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has agreed to testify before Congress for the first time, as bilateral anger grows over the app’s harms to young people.

Mr. Mosseri is expected to appear before a Senate panel in the week of December 6 as part of a series of hearings on online child protection, said Senator Richard Blumenthal, who will lead the hearing.

After a hearing this year with Antigone Davis and former employee Francis Hogan, the global head of security at Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Mr. Moserie attended. Ms Hogan’s revelations about the social networking company, especially some of her teenage and young girls’ research on Facebook and Instagram, drew criticism, prompted inquiries from politicians and probe by regulators.

In September, Ms. Davis told Congress that the company had disputed that Instagram was harmful to adolescents, noting that the leaked research did not contain causal data. But after Ms. Hogan’s testimony last month, Mr. Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that his company had “given me false or false testimony about attempts to conceal his research.”