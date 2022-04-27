Adams’ NYC jail chief resists Rikers Island federal takeover amid scandals, transgender inmate rape conviction



The head of the New York City prison system resisted a federal takeover call in a hearing before a federal judge on Tuesday amid a plague of scandals involving the infamous Rykers Island, including the recent conviction of a transgender prisoner convicted of raping a female prisoner. Shower

New York City Department of Correctional Commissioner Louis Molina appeared before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain from a distance on Tuesday and insisted he agreed with a federal monitor’s recommendation to be part of a decade-old class action lawsuit. New York City Prison. Molina claimed that she did so and that after six years of disagreement, there was no need for the advice proposed by federal prosecutors to appoint an independent receiver for a comprehensive overhaul of “extraordinary levels of violence and chaos.”

“The monitor and I have come together,” Molina said Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. “I assure this court, you will see the change. We have not passed the point of no return.”

NYC’s Rykers Island, other prisons threatened with seizure amid DOJ’s ‘extraordinary level of violence and chaos’

The hearing came a day after Bronx District Attorney Darsel Clark announced that a transgender prisoner had been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in February 2021 of raping a 33-year-old female prisoner at a women’s convenience fountain on Rykers Island.

Ramel Blunt, also known as Diamond Blunt, approached the victim from behind after taking a bath, applied pressure to the back of his neck, pushed him down and raped him, prosecutors said.

The victim reported the incident, and was given a rape kit, which resulted in a DNA injury at the New York State Registry. In addition to the seven-year sentence, Blunt was sentenced to eight years after his release. A full order of protection was issued, and the accused must be registered as a sex offender. Blunt pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to attempted rape in the first degree.

Tuesday’s hearing with Molina did not focus on the rape case but was the focus of horrific revelations from a 78-page report filed by Federal Monitor Steven Martin last month. The report details violence and security issues on Rykers Island, thousands of prisoners missing medical appointments each month, and 30% of uniformed personnel being ill or otherwise unavailable for duty.

Molina Rickers blamed the de Blasio administration’s plan to shut down the island before it failed, leading to the dismantling of the prison complex. Swain expressed frustration at the lack of improvement since Molina took office after Mayor Eric Adams took office in January.

“Restarting the clock of reform because a new administration has taken office cannot be the answer,” Swain said, describing recent reports from the Federal Monitor as “disturbing.”

Plaintiff’s attorney, Mary Lynn Warlwas, described Molina’s assurances as “too short, too late.”

According to the New York Post, “What happened in 2022 alone seriously undermined the rationality of optimism.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Powell pointed to “alarming” staff absenteeism rates, jobless prison posts and the availability of weapons in prisons.

According to the Daily News, the prosecutor said, “We are deeply concerned about the inadequacy of the facilities and the violence.” The city needs to take a new and different approach. “

Swain instructed the city and Martin to draw up an “action plan” by May 17. The judge set May 24 for another hearing.

Adams said Tuesday that the city would fund the recruitment of 578 new correctional officers, much less than the 3,000 demanded by the president of the largest division of the correctional union last week.