Adani again came close to Mukesh Ambani due to a tremendous jump in shares, net worth of $ 81 billion

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has once again reached close to Mukesh Ambani in terms of assets. Due to the tremendous jump in the shares of Adani Group, his net worth has now reached $ 81 billion.

Due to the huge jump in shares, industrialist Gautam Adani has once again reached close to Mukesh Ambani in matters of money. The speed with which Adani’s net worth is increasing, it seems that he will soon reach the level of Ambani.

Andani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has a net worth of $81 billion. He is currently the 14th richest person in the world. Whereas Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is $ 98.8 billion and he is at number 11 in the list of rich.

While Ambani’s net worth has increased by $ 19.6 billion this year, Adani has added another $50.7 billion this year. Now talking about the net worth of both, there is a difference of about $ 11 billion. While Ambani holds the crown of being the richest person in Asia, Adani remains the second richest person in Asia.

Talking about Adani’s net worth, it was $ 63.5 billion in July. That is, in just three months, he has added about $ 18 billion to his wealth. Adani currently has six companies in the stock market. The shares of these companies are increasing continuously. Now Adani is also preparing to bring its seventh company IPO. The stock of Adani Enterprises has gained up to 21 per cent in the last eight days. The shares of his companies are trading at the highest level ever since June 2021.

After a report about investors, there was a tremendous fall in the shares of Adani companies in June-July. After which his wealth also decreased. But once again it seems to be gaining momentum. Now Adani wants his group to become a world leader in green data storage, in which data centers run entirely on clean power. For this, his group is preparing to invest a total of $ 70 billion by 2030 in green energy.