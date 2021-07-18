Adani Airport Holdings relocate AAHL head office from mumbai to ahmedabad announces changes in leadership also

The head office of Adani Airport Holdings will now be in Gujarat instead of Mumbai. Mumbai International Airport Authority CEO RKJain has been entrusted with the responsibility of CEO Airport.

New Delhi. Adani Airport Holdings Limited (Adani Airport Holdings Limited) has announced a major reshuffle, days after the Adani Group got the management control of Mumbai International Airport. Under the latest decision, RK Jain, CEO of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has now been entrusted with the responsibility of CEO Airports. Apart from this, AAHL has decided to shift its head office to Ahmedabad instead of Mumbai.

In a statement issued by AAHL, it has been said that Adani Group is growing very fast in the airport sector. Simultaneously, it has also been decided that the head office of AAHL will now be in Gujarat instead of Mumbai. We hope that this decision will help us take decisions faster with everyone’s cooperation, which is most urgent at this time.

MIAL CEO got big responsibility

AAHL has appointed Mumbai International Airport veteran RK Jain as CEO Airports. The company said that Jain has been associated with MIAL since its inception and has been a major contributor to the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. Behnad Jandi was CEO Airports before RK Jain, who has been made CEO, Non Aero Department in AAHL. Apart from this, Prakash Tulsiani has been made CEO in place of RK Jain in MIAL. He is currently the President of Operations at the AAHL.

AAHL controls 7 airports

On July 13, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group, took over the management control of MIAL from GVK Group. After this, the Adani Group has management control of a total of 7 airports. Apart from MIAL, the Adani Group is also responsible for the operation of Guwahati, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

