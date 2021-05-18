Adani Green Energy to acquire SB Energy’s India renewable energy portfolio for $3.5 bn-Business News , GadgetClock



The transaction values SB Energy India at an enterprise valuation of roughly USD 3.5 billion, an announcement from Adani Green Energy mentioned

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday mentioned it has inked share buy agreements with SoftBank Group (SBG) and Bharti Group for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in SB Energy India for USD 3.5 billion (roughly Rs 25,500 crore).

The transaction marks the biggest acquisition within the renewable energy sector in India.

AGEL signed agreements for the acquisition of SB Energy India curiosity from SBG (80 per cent) and Bharti Group (20 per cent), an AGEL assertion mentioned.

In accordance to the assertion, SB Energy India has a complete renewable portfolio of 4,954 MW unfold throughout 4 states in India.

The goal portfolio consists giant scale utility property with 84 per cent photo voltaic capability (4,180 MW), 9 per cent wind-solar hybrid capability (450 MW) and seven per cent wind capability (324 MW).

The portfolio includes a 1,400 MW operational solar energy capability, and an extra 3,554 MW is beneath building. All tasks have 25 12 months energy buy agreements (PPAs) with sovereign rated counterparties corresponding to Photo voltaic Energy Company of India (SECI), NTPC and NHPC.

The working property forming a part of the portfolio are primarily photo voltaic park based mostly tasks and have been constructed following finest in school governance, venture improvement, building, and operations and upkeep practices, ensuing on this being one of many highest high quality renewable portfolios within the nation.

With this acquisition, AGEL will obtain whole renewable capability of 24.3 GW and working renewable capability of 4.9 GW.

The closing of the transaction is topic to customary approvals and situations.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, mentioned: “This acquisition is one other step in direction of the imaginative and prescient we said in January 2020, whereby we laid out our plans to develop into the world’s largest photo voltaic participant by 2025 and thereafter the world’s largest renewable firm by 2030.

“The renewable energy platform that we’re constructing will lay the inspiration for attracting a number of different world industries which might be more and more wanting to cut back their carbon footprint (in addition to lay the inspiration for opening up adjoining platforms that embrace Hydrogen and Storage).”

As SBG continues its transition to a worldwide funding holding firm centered on accelerating the deployment of synthetic intelligence, it believes now’s the proper time to convey within the Adani Group to assist drive the subsequent section of SB Energy India’s development, mentioned Masayoshi Son, Consultant Director, Company Officer, Chairman mentioned CEO of SoftBank Group Corp.

Additional, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said that Adani Group has an excellent observe file of constructing a inexperienced energy powerhouse which can get additional acceleration with the mix of SB Energy into its fold.