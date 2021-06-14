Adani Group stocks tumble up to 25% amid reports of NSDL freezing three FPI accounts



Adani Enterprises tumbled 24.99 p.c, whereas Adani Ports and Particular Financial Zone plummeted by 18.75 p.c on the BSE

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Group corporations witnessed an enormous drubbing in morning commerce on Monday, tumbling up to 25 p.c, amid reports that the Nationwide Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen sure FPIs accounts which have a holding in some of these companies.

Adani Enterprises tumbled 24.99 p.c to Rs 1,201.10, Adani Ports and Particular Financial Zone plummeted 18.75 p.c to Rs 681.50 on the BSE.

Amongst others, Adani Inexperienced Power dipped 5 p.c to Rs 1,165.35, Adani Whole Gasoline fell 5 p.c to Rs 1,544.55, Adani Transmission declined 5 p.c to Rs 1,517.25 and Adani Energy slumped 4.99 p.c to Rs 140.90.

All these stocks hit their respective decrease circuit limits.

In accordance to media reports, the Nationwide Securities Depository Ltd has frozen the accounts of three international funds which collectively personal shares in 4 Adani Group corporations.

These accounts had been frozen on or earlier than 31 Could, the report added.