Adani Group will build country’s largest Ganga Expressway, work of 17 thousand crores given

The opposition keeps alleging that the Modi government is working for three-four industrialists and is benefitting them. Among them, Gautam Adani is the most targeted.

The work of a proposed 594 km long six-lane Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore has been awarded to the Adani Group. This also includes IRB infrastructure developers. Let us tell you that this expressway is being told as the longest expressway in the country. While the opposition accuses the BJP of being kind to Adani-Ambani, the Adani group getting the Ganga Expressway work has become a topic of discussion again.

The work will be done in three parts: Let us inform that the Adani group will construct 464 km from Badaun to Prayagraj in the Ganga Expressway. In which 80% of the work of this proposed expressway is included in three groups. 151.7 kms from Badaun to Hardoi, 155.7 kms from Hardoi to Unnao and 157 kms from Unnao to Prayagraj. Adani Enterprises Limited Access will build three clusters of six-lane expressways, which can be expanded to eight lanes.

The Ganga Expressway project awarded to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the biggest ever expressway project awarded to a private company in the country under Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Adani Group got the acceptance letter from the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Ganga Expressway will connect Meerut with Prayagraj. It is said to be the longest expressway in India to be implemented on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Adani Enterprises has said about its construction that it will construct a six-lane expressway in Uttar Pradesh in three parts, which can be increased to eight lanes. Its grace period will be 30 years.

The opposition has been accusing: The special thing is that the opposition has been continuously accusing the BJP that the Modi government is for three-four industrialists and is giving benefits to them. Among them, Gautam Adani is the most targeted. In the midst of all this, the Adani Group has been given an important project in UP.

At present, the Adani Group has 13 such projects costing more than Rs 35,000 crore, under which roads of more than five thousand km are being constructed.