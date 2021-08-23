Adani Group’s share price: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas rose 5% for the fourth consecutive trading day

Highlights Shares of Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas rose for the 8th day in a row

Shares of Adani Transmission have risen 37 per cent so far this month

Adani’s total gas stocks have risen 32 percent so far this month

Shares of other Adani Group companies also rose on Tuesday

New Delhi

Shares of two companies in the Adani Group, led by the country’s second-richest Gautam Adani, touched a 5 per cent high on the BSE on Tuesday for the fourth day in a row. Adani’s share price rose to Rs 1,238.10 and Adani’s share of total gas to Rs 1,174.25. These stocks rose for the eighth day in a row.

So far this month, Adani Transmission’s stock has risen 37 per cent and Adani Total Gas’s stock has risen 32 per cent, while the BSE Sensex has risen 6 per cent over the period. However, despite the rally, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at their all-time high of 30 per cent and Adani Transmission at 25 per cent lower. On June 4, 2021, the share of Adani Total Gas was Rs. 1647.70 and on June 4, 2021, the share of Adani Transmission was Rs. Reached 1680.

The remaining shares

Shares of other Adani Group companies also rose today. The group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises 2.93 per cent, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones 4 per cent, Adani Power 4.96 per cent and Adani Green. Energy (Adani Green Energy) rose 2.71 percent.

Shares of Adani Group companies hit a 52-week high three months ago. But a media report said shares of the Adani group had plummeted. The report claimed that National Securities Depository Limited had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds. He owns more than Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies. The Adani group, however, denied the report.

Adani Networth

On June 14 last month, Adani’s fortune reached 77 77 billion and he became a threat to Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries. But after that, the fall in Adani Group’s shares also led to a big drop in Gautam Adani’s net worth. He dropped to 25th place in the list of richest people in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is currently ranked 23rd on the list of the richest people in the world with a fortune of .7 56.7 billion.