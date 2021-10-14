Adani Port also benefited from drug smuggling Court ordered inquiry

The judge also said that the seizure of heroin by the DRI has raised “several issues” which need to be investigated, including why the consignment was “registered and landed at Mundra Adani Port, Gujarat, which is located in Vijayawada, Very far from Andhra Pradesh. Nearby is the Chennai port.”

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in Gujarat has directed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to investigate whether “Mundra Adani Port, its management and its authorities have received 2,990 kg heroin There has been no profit from the import of On September 16, DRI seized two containers that landed at Mundra port from Afghanistan via Iran in the name of Ashi Trading Company of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Express has a copy of the court order. Emails sent to the Chief Executive Officer of Mundra Adani for information did not elicit any response.

In the order passed by Additional District Judge CM Pawar on September 26, hearing the remand applications of one of the prime accused Rajkumar P, a resident of Coimbatore, and the prime accused, who used WhatsApp to broker a deal between an Indian company and an Iranian exporter. It said, “…it should be investigated as to what is the role of the authorities and authorities of Mundra Adani Port when such consignment/container is sent/imported from abroad to India and landed at Mundra Adani Port and how The Management, Authorities and Officers at Mundra Adani Port was in complete darkness and oblivious to the fact of import of such consignment at Mundra Adani Port in which around 2,990 kg of banned heroin was found and whether Mundra Adani Port, its management and its authority No profit is derived from such imports.

The court asked the DRI to “examine the modalities and procedure for scanning and checking such containers and consignments in foreign countries and at Mundra port when said consignments/containers were sent/imported from abroad to India”. was carried out and the Mundra was landed in the port at Adani.

