Addicted to PUBG! Photo taken by tying his own hands and feet, created a drama of kidnapping, police caught

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla informed that Vashu Vishwakarma, a resident of Shankarghat, Sonpur Kala, had left his house at 9 in the morning on December 10. After that he didn’t return.

The attraction of youth towards online games PUBG has been seen quite a lot. In this addiction, a 19-year-old boy pretended to be kidnapping himself. Let us tell you that Vashu Vishwakarma, a resident of Sonpur Kala village of Surguja district of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, fabricated the story of his kidnapping in order to collect money from home. However, he could not be completely successful in this.

Let us inform that on December 10, 19-year-old Vashu had run away from his house with 14 thousand rupees. After this he sent his photo to his home on WhatsApp. In which his hands and feet were tied. A ransom of Rs 4 lakh was demanded along with the photo. Seeing this, his family got upset. When the matter reached the police, the police traced the mobile and traced the location.

Police arrested from hotel: It is known that Vashu was repeatedly switching off his mobile. This made the police suspect that something was wrong. Later, the police found Vashu’s location in a hotel in Telipara, Vilaspur. from where he was captured. Let us tell you that Vashu wanted to take Rs 4 lakh from the house. By putting this money at stake, he was dreaming of winning one crore.

Wanted to win one crore: The family members informed the police that Vashu had even sold his bike in the wake of the PUBG game. At the same time, when the police interrogated Vashu, he told that he was trying to win Rs 1 crore by investing 4 lakhs in the PUBG game. At present, action will be taken against Vansh alias Vashu on the allegation of complicating the police by telling a fake case.

Similar case in Rajasthan also: Let us tell you that this is not the first criminal case due to the addiction of online games. In Nagaur, Rajasthan, a 16-year-old has been detained for allegedly strangling his 12-year-old cousin to death in ‘PubG’ and ‘Free Fire’ addiction. During police interrogation, it has been found that the minor had incurred a lot of debt due to the game. To repay which he hatched this conspiracy.