TikTok star Addison Rae: Age Instagram Net Worth height wikibio Now

TikTok star Addison Rae: Age Instagram Net Worth height wikibio

As we all know, how prominent the TikTok application is around the world. TikTok has got more bigger and popular now and as well as, the stars of the platform have started becoming more famous and well known around the whole world. Today, under this article, we will read about one of the stars on the TikTok app with thousands of followers being crazy and adoring her for her skills and personality. Let’s read about the most sensational and adored TikTok personality, Addison Rae. She is one of the most followed users on TikTok. Addison makes dancing videos with her family and friends. So let’s read everything you need to know about this teen TikTok star, Addison Rae!

Let’s read about Addison Rae’s early life, family background, net worth, her relationships, favorite things, and much more in detail about our famous teen!

The early life of Addison Rae

Addison Rae’s is her full name, it is Addison Rae Easterling, a famous teen TikTok star. She’s born on the 6th of October in 2000. Her age as of now, which is 2021 is 21 years old. Addison is born in Lafayette, located in Louisiana in the United States of America. Addison has completed her schooling at ‘Calvary Baptist Academy’ which is located in Shreveport in Louisiana itself. Rae was a cheerleader in her high school time. As of now, she is yet to decide and get her admission into a college to attend and get her degree in the course – BMS (Bachelors of Mass Communication).

Family background of Addison Rae

Addison Rae is from a christen family and is born to Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, who appears in some of her videos on TikTok and got their accounts on TikTok too. Addison’s mom is a photographer and an engineer. Addison has 2 younger brothers named Lucas and Enzo. Addison’s whole family is on TikTok with their accounts and they are also quite famous.

Her mom’s account is “@sherinicolee”, Sheri is a content creator and she has around 12 million followers on TikTok. Her dad’s account is “@MontyJLopez” and he also has got around 4 million followers. I mean, this is just the WOW factor, both Addison’s parents are so famous. Even her brothers are on TikTok, they have their accounts, the username is “@thelopezboys” and Enzo even has his accounts, named as “@enzoeli”.

The career of Addison, How did she get so famous on TikTok?

Addison Rae’s username on TikTok is “@addisonre” and currently, she is one of the most followed users on the internet. She has got around 70 million followers on TikTok itself. Addison makes dancing videos on TikTok. She has mentioned in one of her interview’s that she has downloaded the TikTok app for fun and made and posted one of her videos on the app and the video got like 93K likes on TikTok and from then, she thought that TikTok is fun and started making and uploading more videos which made a building of her fans.

One of her dance videos has also got like 58 million views on TikTok. Addison’s fans are crazy about her lip-sync videos on TikTok. One of her videos’ on a song ‘Obsessed’ which is by Mariah Carey and the video went viral, enormously. Even, Mariah Care liked that video. Addison is also been seen in collaborations with many other popular TikTok stars.

Addison Rae’s Net worth? How much Rae earns from TikTok?

As of the sources, Addison Rae’s net worth was estimated to be around 2 million dollars in the year 2020. According to the reports by Forbes, Addison has brought in around $5 million over the past year. She earns around $15,000 per sponsored post on her social media accounts. She has many endorsed brands such as Uptown, Cheapskate, Fashion Nova, Chantilly Boutique, and McCary Jewelers. Addison also earns from your tube’s monetization.

Also, she has her beauty brand named “ITEM BEAUTY”, from which she earns pretty well. Addison also deals with American Eagle and Spotify like top brands. Moreover, she has her merchandise which sells products like hoodies, tee shirts, and much more. Well, there’s no doubt that her net worth is in such big numbers after all!

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall

After their intimate videos and adorable TikTok collabs videos together, well fans began to think that they were surely an item together. They have mentioned in many interviews that they are “better off as friends for now” but later on, they confirmed that they were officially together in the year 2020 on 13th October. Then the couple announced their break up in March 2021 and Bryce stated the reason that he was just not in the mindset for a relationship. They didn’t plan to confirm the fans on social media but Addison accidentally said “My ex-boyfriend, Bryce” in an interview.

Addison Rae and Jack Harlow

For the pair, Addison and Jack’s fans speculated that they were dating as in 2020, Addison was spotted in the hoodie which was the same as Jack. The following rumors and tweets related to Bryce later on clarified that Addison was single. So, later on, it was official that Addison Rae and Jack Harlow weren’t dating.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian, friends?

Well, Addison and Kourtney first connected with the connection of Kourtney’s son named Mason. As Kourtney’s son, Mason is a big fan of Addison and also have been in collaborations with her in TikTok dance videos. Well, Kourtney joined in with them and the rest is what history we know is. Addison has often be seen and hanging around on Kourtney’s house through her social media stories and post. Addison was also been featured in the final season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Addison Rae’s song? What?

Well yes, there is a song named ‘Addison Rae’ which was written by an Australian rapper named The Kid Laroi. The song was made after her social media personality using the same name likewise. The song was released on the 22nd of March in the year 2020 and the song even was on the 22nd number on the ARIA chart.

Addison’s debut – OBSESSED

Addison released her debut single along with a music video – OBSESSED. The track is drawn upon Rae’s relationships and experience under her TikTok world. She has also mentioned in an interview that the song represents that “It is more I can love myself as much as love me, the message behind it is strong and this is one of the ways to communicate y journey and experience.”

Addison Rae Teaches Jimmy Eight TikTok Dances | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon