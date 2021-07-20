People

Addison Rae Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Addison Ray that is American TikTok star People who mainly post videos of dance and lip sync to her Addison Ray account.She got over 50 million Her fan TikTok account. Late 2019, She participated Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson And other popularity TikTok Creator In the formation of a collaborative group Hype house.

Addison Ray She first posted to her Instagram account in October 2014. She attended the Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Addison Ray Easter Ring
nickname Addison
Known name Addison Ray
Birthday October 6, 2001
age 19 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Lafayette, Louisiana, United States
Birthplace Lafayette, Louisiana, United States
Current place of residence Lafayette, Louisiana, United States
Country of Citizenship American
Profession Tiktok star
Marriage status Unmarried
Boyfriend / Affair Bryce Hall
religion Christian
Zodiac Libra
Eating habits vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana
College / university Louisiana State University
Educational background Bachelor’s degree in mass communication.
Ethnicity Christian
Father’s name Monty Easter Ring
Mother’s name Sheri Easter Ring
Brother’s name Lucas and Enzo Easter Ring
Sister name No sisters
Spouse / husband’s name not applicable
Child (child) name not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Addison Ray Started her career Young age And got her fame Ticktaku..She also signed WME In January she built her brand on projects such as dance, modeling and endorsement.

Addison finished 2 million subscribers on YouTube .. The most popular video on her YouTube channel is 6.8 million views..The video is related to her Hair and makeup routine.. In the video, fans not only praise her make-up skills, but also say she looks gorgeous without make-up.She also uploads some Behind-the-scenes video And Fashion related videos On her channel.

Addison there is Written song to her Kid Laroy. The· TikTok star I also responded to the song.I got the song Millions of views On youtube

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 2 million dollars (about)
Monthly salary / income $ 14,500 per social media sponsored post
Home address Addison Ray, Monty Lopez House, Lafayette, Louisiana, USA
Street address Addison Ray, Lafayette, Louisiana, United States.

favorite:-

Favorite food Italian
Favorite actor Tom cruise
Favorite actress Lori Loughlin
Favorite color Blue
Favorite hobby Singing, dancing, acting
Favorite cricket player David Warner
Favorite destination Rome, New York, Paris, London
Favorite singer Nicki Minaj
Favorite movie Stranger Things
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde
Eye color brown
height Feet – 5 feet 4 inches
Meters – 1.65 m
Centimeter – 165 cm
weight Kilogram – 55 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 26 inches
Hip size – 34 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-26-34
Shoe size – 9 US

