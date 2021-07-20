Addison Rae Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Addison Ray that is American TikTok star People who mainly post videos of dance and lip sync to her Addison Ray account.She got over 50 million Her fan TikTok account. Late 2019, She participated Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson And other popularity TikTok Creator In the formation of a collaborative group Hype house.

Addison Ray She first posted to her Instagram account in October 2014. She attended the Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Addison Ray Age Height Biology 2020 Wiki Boyfriend

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Addison Ray Easter Ring nickname Addison Known name Addison Ray Birthday October 6, 2001 age 19 years (as of 2020) place of origin Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Birthplace Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Current place of residence Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Country of Citizenship American Profession Tiktok star Marriage status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affair Bryce Hall religion Christian Zodiac Libra Eating habits vegetarian

Addison Ray Age Biography 2020Wiki Net Worth Boyfriend

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana College / university Louisiana State University Educational background Bachelor’s degree in mass communication. Ethnicity Christian Father’s name Monty Easter Ring Mother’s name Sheri Easter Ring Brother’s name Lucas and Enzo Easter Ring Sister name No sisters Spouse / husband’s name not applicable Child (child) name not applicable

Addison Ray Age Biography Net Asset Boyfriend

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Addison Ray Started her career Young age And got her fame Ticktaku..She also signed WME In January she built her brand on projects such as dance, modeling and endorsement.

Addison finished 2 million subscribers on YouTube .. The most popular video on her YouTube channel is 6.8 million views..The video is related to her Hair and makeup routine.. In the video, fans not only praise her make-up skills, but also say she looks gorgeous without make-up.She also uploads some Behind-the-scenes video And Fashion related videos On her channel.

Addison there is Written song to her Kid Laroy. The· TikTok star I also responded to the song.I got the song Millions of views On youtube

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 2 million dollars (about) Monthly salary / income $ 14,500 per social media sponsored post Home address Addison Ray, Monty Lopez House, Lafayette, Louisiana, USA Street address Addison Ray, Lafayette, Louisiana, United States.

favorite:-

Favorite food Italian Favorite actor Tom cruise Favorite actress Lori Loughlin Favorite color Blue Favorite hobby Singing, dancing, acting Favorite cricket player David Warner Favorite destination Rome, New York, Paris, London Favorite singer Nicki Minaj Favorite movie Stranger Things

Addison Ray Age Biology 2020Wiki Network Boyfriend

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde Eye color brown height Feet – 5 feet 4 inches Meters – 1.65 m Centimeter – 165 cm weight Kilogram – 55 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 Waist size – 26 inches Hip size – 34 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-26-34 Shoe size – 9 US

Learn more Maximo Rivano, Loren Gray, Zach King

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 34%, 14 Voting 14 Voting 34% 14 votes-34% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 20%, 8 Voting 8 Voting 20% 8 votes-20% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 17%, 7 Voting 7 Voting 17% 7 votes-17% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 12%, 5 Voting Five Voting 12% 5 votes-12% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 10%, 4 Voting Four Voting Ten% 4 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 7%, 3 Voting 3 Voting 7% 3 votes-7% of all votes Total votes: 41 Voter: 30 — XX You or your IP have already voted.