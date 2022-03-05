Addressing a public meeting Rahul Gandhi said that even if I die I will not lie to you that 15 lakhs came in your account

Entertainment

Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi has said that “I will die, but will never tell you from the stage that 15 lakhs will come in your account.”

There is a gathering of leaders in Varanasi at this time. On Friday, PM Modi and Akhilesh Yadav did a road show. Even before this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had also reached from the Congress side. Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the BJP and also took a jibe at PM Modi.

What did Rahul Gandhi say in the public meeting?. Why doesn’t he now talk about employment, farmers’ income in this election? Votes are not being taken only on religion.” Rahul Gandhi said that “I will die, but will never tell you from the stage that 15 lakhs will come in your account.” I respect you so much that I can never lie on your face.”

People’s reactions: People are giving their reaction on this statement of Rahul Gandhi on social media. A user named Suresh Bidhuri wrote that “Promised loan waiver to farmers in Rajasthan in ten days, did it from the stage itself. Now the farmers of Rajasthan are looking for you Rahul Gandhi ji.” A user named Ashish Baba wrote that “Hey Rahul Gandhi ji why are you after the truth. Tell the truth, people laugh. Devotees clap on Modi’s big lie.”

A user named Rajkumar Girdhar wrote that, “Which great man said that farmers’ loans will be waived off in 10 days in Rajasthan?” A user named Dilip Singh wrote that “On the stage itself, you are telling lies publicly. Today, when everyone has come to know the truth of 15 lakh coming, still….” A user named Aryan Kumar wrote that “Don’t say thirty five thousand again to give it to the public. Mathematicians from all over the world are still doing research about this number.

A user named Amarendra Kumar Lal wrote that “Congress is the mother of lies, Ganga of lies is a party that sheds Yamuna. Congress has always lied to the country. Only liars can remain in Congress.” On Rahul Gandhi’s statement, a user named Bhujang Singh wrote that “If he did not waive the loan of Rs 3 lakh of farmers, even then he had given the same jumla.” A user named Rishabh Saxena wrote that “What a joke Guru, just to entertain the masses. Well why would you lie, your people are enough to spread rumors and provoke people. The country knows how low the Congress can fall to remove Modi ji and your people have done this through your party many times.

A user named Vijayendra Mishra wrote that “Baba seems to have seen Modi ji’s roadshow yesterday… it happens.” A user named Kafir Jatin wrote that “…but will lie in Parliament and will also apologize, will it not?” A user named Suresh Bohra wrote that “You had given some assurance to the farmers even on Rajasthan loan waiver, you counted the count and you had announced from some platform and you say I do not lie.”


