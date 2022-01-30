Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker Om Birla on pegasus spyware new york times

Pegasus Spyware: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding Pegasus spyware. He has demanded action against the IT minister.

After the New York Times report on Pegasus, the Modi government’s troubles have not been less. The entire opposition including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is putting the government in the dock. Now its flames seem to be reaching the budget session as well. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Speaker Om Birla. In this letter, he has made serious allegations against the IT Minister.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding that a privilege motion be initiated against the Information Technology Minister for deliberately misleading the House on the Pegasus issue. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote – “The Pegasus issue rocked the monsoon session of Parliament last year and the opposition parties demanded a discussion on it.”

He further said- “The Government, on the floor of the House, has always maintained that it has nothing to do with Pegasus spyware and has never purchased spyware from NSO Group. The Modi government also lied to the Supreme Court when it was directly questioned about the purchase and deployment of Pegasus. He further said that then the government had clearly stated that it denies all allegations on the Pegasus issue.

Let us tell you that a New York Times report has claimed that the Indian government had bought Pegasus from Israel in 2017. At this time PM Modi was on a visit to Israel. Then India signed a defense deal worth two billion dollars with Israel. It has been claimed that Pegasus was bought under this.

Even after this disclosure, neither the Modi government, nor Israel has accepted that India has bought this spyware. It was first disclosed last year that the government had monitored opposition leaders, businessmen, journalists and social workers through this. On which there was a lot of uproar. The opposition in Parliament had been attacking the government. Now once again the new revelations on this have put the Modi government in trouble.