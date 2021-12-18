Adipurush 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Adipurush Movie (2022):Adipurush is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action drama film directed by Om Raut. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Adipurush Movie Details:

Movies Name : Adipurush (2022)

: Adipurush (2022) Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release Date: 11 August 2022

11 August 2022 Director : Om Raut

: Om Raut Producer: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Om Raut

: Om Raut Music: M.M. Keeravani, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur

M.M. Keeravani, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Adipurush Cast?

Prabhas

Saif Ali Khan

Kriti Sanon

Sunny Singh Nijjar

Mahim Masum

Devdutta Nage

Adipurush Official Trailer

Adipurush Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Adipurush Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.