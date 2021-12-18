Adipurush 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Adipurush Movie (2022):Adipurush is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action drama film directed by Om Raut. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
N/A
Adipurush Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Adipurush (2022)
- Genre: Action, Drama
- Release Date: 11 August 2022
- Director: Om Raut
- Producer: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar
- Production: N/A
- Writer: Om Raut
- Music: M.M. Keeravani, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Adipurush Cast?
- Prabhas
- Saif Ali Khan
- Kriti Sanon
- Sunny Singh Nijjar
- Mahim Masum
- Devdutta Nage
Adipurush Official Trailer
Adipurush Official Trailer Coming soon.
