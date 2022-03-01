Entertainment

Adipurush release date fixed – Prabhas – Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan to come on Sankranti

Adipurush release date Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Sankranti 2023 | Adipurush release date fixed – Prabhas – Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan to come on Sankranti
Adipurush release date Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Sankranti 2023 | Adipurush release date fixed – Prabhas – Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan to come on Sankranti

Adipurush release date Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Sankranti 2023 | Adipurush release date fixed – Prabhas – Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan to come on Sankranti

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana was released in the year 2011 on 14 January. The film gave an opening of 7.7 crores at the box office and a weekend of 23 crores. Earning 34 crores in the first week, the film earned a total of 55 crores and was a hit at the box office. Know how much Bollywood’s Makar Sankranti has earned on January 14 in the last decade.

11 January 2013 – Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola
14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 8 Crore
Opening – 7 crores
Weekend – 22 cr
The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur and Imran Khan in the lead roles.

10 January 2014 – Dedh Ishqiya
14 January Earnings – 5th Day Earnings – 1.9 crores
Opening – 3.7 crores
Weekend – 12 cr
This sequel of Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah’s Ishqiya was not liked by the fans much. This time Vidya Balan was replaced in the film by Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi was there to support her.

January 10, 2014 – Yaariyan
14 January Earnings – Day 5 Earnings – 3.3 crores
Opening – 6 crores
Weekend – 19 cr

Dedh Ishqiya had a clash with this young film with which Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar made his directorial debut. This film was a super hit at the box office.

9 January 2015 – Tevar
14 January earnings – 6th day earnings – 3 crores
Opening – 7 crores
Weekend – 22 cr

Manoj Bajpayee was also in the lead role in this film along with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. But it was rejected by the audience.

8 January 2016 – Wazir
14 January Earnings – 7th Day Earnings – 2.2 Crore
Opening – 5.5 Crore
Weekend – 21 cr

The pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar did wonders in this Vidhu Vinod Chopra film and despite being a flop, the film wooed the audience.

13 January 2017 – OK Jaanu
14 January Earnings – Day 2 Earnings – 4.9 crores
Opening – 4 crores
Weekend – 13 cr

The blockbuster Aashiqui Jodi of Aditya Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor did not show any wonders in this film.

11 January 2018 – Kaalakaandi
14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 1.4 Crore
Opening – 1.35 crores
Weekend – 3.8 cr

Saif Ali Khan had a box office opening in 2018. Before Kaalakaandi, no film was released in January 2018. Kaalakaandi was also a flop at the box office.

11 January 2018 – Mukkabaaz
14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 1.7 Crore
Opening – 82 lakhs
Weekend – 4.5 cr

Kaalakaandi got a hit at the box office with this film of Vineet Singh and Zoya Hussain. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

11 January 2018 – 1921
14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 2.8 crores
Opening – 1.5 crores
Weekend – 6.5 cr

In 2018, the second week of January, on January 11, three films were released simultaneously, out of which the only film to earn a decent amount was 1921.

11 January 2019 – The Accidental Prime Minister
14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 2 Crore
Opening – 3.4 crores
Weekend – 12 cr

Seeing the first look of Anupam Kher, the audience was eager to see this film and the film did well at the box office.

11 January 2019 – Uri
14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 10.7 crores
Opening – 8.2 crores
Weekend – 35 cr

The Accidental Prime Minister did not earn much due to Vicky Kaushal’s film which slowly set its foot in the box office and became one of the biggest films of 2019.

10 January 2020 – Chhapaak
14 January Earnings – 5th Day Earnings – 2.55 crores
Opening – 4.7 crores

Everyone had high hopes from this Laxmi Agarwal biopic of Deepika Padukone but this film could not do much at the box office.

10 January 2020 – Tanhaji
14 January Earnings – 5th Day Earnings – 15. 2 crores
Opening – 15.1 crores

Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji Ke Naam has been the last box office collection on Makar Sankranti. Tanhaji has also been the first blockbuster of this decade.

