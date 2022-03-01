Adipurush release date Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Sankranti 2023 | Adipurush release date fixed – Prabhas – Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan to come on Sankranti

last film on sankranti Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana was released in the year 2011 on 14 January. The film gave an opening of 7.7 crores at the box office and a weekend of 23 crores. Earning 34 crores in the first week, the film earned a total of 55 crores and was a hit at the box office. Know how much Bollywood’s Makar Sankranti has earned on January 14 in the last decade. year 2013 11 January 2013 – Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola

14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 8 Crore

Opening – 7 crores

Weekend – 22 cr

The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Kapur and Imran Khan in the lead roles. year 2014 10 January 2014 – Dedh Ishqiya

14 January Earnings – 5th Day Earnings – 1.9 crores

Opening – 3.7 crores

Weekend – 12 cr

This sequel of Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah’s Ishqiya was not liked by the fans much. This time Vidya Balan was replaced in the film by Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi was there to support her. Superhit clash of Dedh Ishqiya January 10, 2014 – Yaariyan

14 January Earnings – Day 5 Earnings – 3.3 crores

Opening – 6 crores

Weekend – 19 cr Dedh Ishqiya had a clash with this young film with which Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar made his directorial debut. This film was a super hit at the box office. READ Also sidharth shukla biography: Find out who Siddharth Shukla is, from football player to actor --> -->

year 2015

9 January 2015 – Tevar

14 January earnings – 6th day earnings – 3 crores

Opening – 7 crores

Weekend – 22 cr

Manoj Bajpayee was also in the lead role in this film along with Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. But it was rejected by the audience.

year 2016

8 January 2016 – Wazir

14 January Earnings – 7th Day Earnings – 2.2 Crore

Opening – 5.5 Crore

Weekend – 21 cr

The pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar did wonders in this Vidhu Vinod Chopra film and despite being a flop, the film wooed the audience.

year 2017

13 January 2017 – OK Jaanu

14 January Earnings – Day 2 Earnings – 4.9 crores

Opening – 4 crores

Weekend – 13 cr

The blockbuster Aashiqui Jodi of Aditya Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor did not show any wonders in this film.

year 2018

11 January 2018 – Kaalakaandi

14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 1.4 Crore

Opening – 1.35 crores

Weekend – 3.8 cr

Saif Ali Khan had a box office opening in 2018. Before Kaalakaandi, no film was released in January 2018. Kaalakaandi was also a flop at the box office.

clash with boxer

11 January 2018 – Mukkabaaz

14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 1.7 Crore

Opening – 82 lakhs

Weekend – 4.5 cr

Kaalakaandi got a hit at the box office with this film of Vineet Singh and Zoya Hussain. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

3rd film of 2018

11 January 2018 – 1921

14 January Earnings – 3rd Day Earnings – 2.8 crores

Opening – 1.5 crores

Weekend – 6.5 cr

In 2018, the second week of January, on January 11, three films were released simultaneously, out of which the only film to earn a decent amount was 1921.

year 2019

11 January 2019 – The Accidental Prime Minister

14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 2 Crore

Opening – 3.4 crores

Weekend – 12 cr

Seeing the first look of Anupam Kher, the audience was eager to see this film and the film did well at the box office.

Failed in front of Uri

11 January 2019 – Uri

14 January Earnings – 4th Day Earnings – 10.7 crores

Opening – 8.2 crores

Weekend – 35 cr

The Accidental Prime Minister did not earn much due to Vicky Kaushal’s film which slowly set its foot in the box office and became one of the biggest films of 2019.

year 2020

10 January 2020 – Chhapaak

14 January Earnings – 5th Day Earnings – 2.55 crores

Opening – 4.7 crores

Everyone had high hopes from this Laxmi Agarwal biopic of Deepika Padukone but this film could not do much at the box office.

Makar Sankranti last earnings

10 January 2020 – Tanhaji

14 January Earnings – 5th Day Earnings – 15. 2 crores

Opening – 15.1 crores

Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji Ke Naam has been the last box office collection on Makar Sankranti. Tanhaji has also been the first blockbuster of this decade.