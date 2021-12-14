Aditya Birla Group to take over Reebok’s operations in India Aditya Birla Group to take over Reebok’s operations in India – Aditya Birla Group to take over Reebok’s operations in India

The Aditya Birla Group will take over the operations of global sportswear brand Reebok in India under a long-term licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group.

The strategic deal will allow Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) to sell Reebok products through wholesale, e-commerce and retail stores of the Reebok brand in India and other ASEAN countries, said a statement on Tuesday (December 14, 2021). Exclusive right of distribution and sale.

Authentic Brand Group is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company and a global franchisee of Reebok. With this deal, ABFRL marks the entry of ABFRL into the fast growing sports and sportswear segment in the country. The segment is expected to grow to US$ 13 billion by FY24 at an annual growth rate of 14 per cent.

Headquartered in New York, USA, Authentic Brands Group has a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. In addition to Reebok, its portfolio of brands includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neill, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer and Spyder.

Authentic Brand Group creates long-term value for over 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 7,800 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops worldwide.

Let us tell you that Reebok was launched in the year 1958. Its name means gazelle (reindeer). Since, the gazelle is known to run fast. In such a situation, it is believed that the company gave this name to compare the speed of this animal to the shoes.

Reebok is a well-known sports shoe brand around the world today, but it was not as popular until 1979. In 2005 it was bought by the German company Adidas for $3.78 billion. (with PTI-language inputs)