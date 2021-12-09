Aditya Chopra to make ‘The Railway Man’ for OTT

Aditya Chopra’s company Yash Raj Films is going to invest 500 crores in the film for OTT. Under this, the company’s first web series will be ‘The Railway Man’ which will have Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles. ‘The Railway Man’ will be a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 gas tragedy in Bhopal. Apart from R Madhavan, KK Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan will also work in this series.

More than five lakh people were affected and more than 15,000 people died due to the leakage of methyl isocyanate gas from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984. Shiv Rawail will direct this series. The series will air in December 2022.

Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norwegian’ to release in May

Bunty Aur Babli 2’s business may not have been encouraging, but Rani Mukerji, who plays the lead role in the film, is enthusiastically signing new films. His new film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norwegian’ has been announced this week. The film will be released in theaters on May 20 next year. This film will be made on real incident. The film is the story of a mother’s struggle against an entire nation that shook children and human rights internationally. The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani’s company Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. The film is directed by Ashima Chhibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to release in October next year

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Tejas’ will be released in theaters across the country on October 5, 2022. Ronnie Screwvala’s company ‘RSVP Movies’ made this announcement on Instagram on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. Sharing the picture of Ranaut in the film, the studio said in the post, “In front of you is the story of a woman who chose to rule the sky. Dedicated to the Indian Air Force, ‘Tejas’ will release on Dussehra on October 5, 2022. The film is produced by Sarvesh Mewara and features Ranaut in the role of an Air Force pilot.

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radheshyam’ to release from January 14

Baahubali hero Prabhas’s film ‘Radheshyam’ with Pooja Hegde will hit the theaters on January 14. It is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has been shot in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Bhagyashree, Krishnanam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Kunal Rai Kapoor will be seen in other roles in the film. The film is a romantic film set in the 1970s. The film, which started in 2018, was scheduled to release in July 2021, but its release got delayed due to the Corona epidemic. Now the film is being released on Valentine’s Day.