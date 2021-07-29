Aditya Ghosh to join hands with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Akasa Airlines There is a latest update regarding It will be joined by Aditya Ghosh as the nominee of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who will not be part of the management but will join the board members.

New Delhi. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is called the Warren Buffett of India, has been trying his hand in the airline business for a long time. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s dream project is Akasa Airline. For this, he is now the former President of Indigo airline Aditya Ghosh (Aditya Ghosh) has been found. Aditya Ghosh has made Indigo airline the number one airline in India, in which he has worked for 10 years.

Aditya Ghosh’s stake

Aditya Ghosh will join Akasa Airline with less than 10% stake. The airline is going to start with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Vinay Dubey, CEO of Jet Airways, in which Aditya Ghosh will not be a part of the management but will definitely be a part of the board with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as the nominee. The same, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will hold 40% stake in Akasa Airlines and Vinay Dubey will hold 15%.

Aditya Ghosh’s Experience

Aditya Ghosh joined IndiGo airline in 2008. Worked as President and Whole Time Director at Aditya Indigo Airlines for 10 years. Aditya is a lawyer by profession who left IndiGo airline in 2018. Aditya took IndiGo to a fleet of 160 aircraft in 10 years. He left IndiGo with a market share of 55000 crores.

Aditya Ghosh is currently a board member at ethnic fabric and lifestyle retailer Fab India and hotel aggregator OYO Rooms (OYO ROOMS).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Airlines

Jhunjhunwala will run Akasa Airlines as an ultra low cost airline. In which Jhunjhunwala’s stake will be 40%, which will be an investment of about $ 35 million i.e. 260 crores. For this, Akasa Airline is expected to get NOC from the Indian Aviation Ministry in 15 days.