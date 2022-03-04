Aditya Narayan became father wife shweta agarwal gave birth to daughter.

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

At the beginning of the year 2022, a daughter has been born in the house of Aditya Narayan. Aditya Narayan has shared a wedding photo with wife Shweta Agarwal on Instagram. Where Shweta is seen filling vermilion in Agarwal’s demand. With this, Aditya Narayan has written that we are happy that a daughter has been born in our house.

Aditya Narayan became a father on 24 February 2022. March 4 means that today Aditya Narayan has shared this new happiness of his life with everyone. Let us tell you that Shweta Aggarwal gave birth to a daughter in a hospital in Mumbai. Popular TV host and singer Aditya Narayan is extremely happy that he has become a father to a daughter.

After becoming a father, Aditya has said in an interview given to a website that everyone was saying that there would be a son. I hoped that I would be the father of a daughter. Daughter is always close to her father. Me and Shweta are lucky that we have become parents. I have more respect for Shweta than ever before, she has faced many things during this time. The journey of music has started for my daughter. Aditya’s daughter has also got a music player as a gift. The mantra keeps on playing in this player.

I sing a song for him. The rest is up to him what he wants to be when he grows up. Let us tell you that in January 2022, Aditya shared the information about becoming a father with Shweta Agarwal’s baby bump. Shweta and Aditya dated each other for a long time. In the year 2010, Shweta and Aditya worked together in the film Shapit. On 1 December 2020, both got married in the presence of family and friends.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 14:06 [IST]