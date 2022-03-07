Aditya Narayan quits hosting career after 15 years and 350 episodes SaReGaMaPa | Aditya Narayan left hosting career

Getting Started as a Child Artist Aditya Narayan started his career as a child artist. His most memorable character is Salman Khan's film Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai where Aditya Narayan appeared in the role of Salman Khan's son. Aditya Narayan's character in this film was well liked. Brilliant singing career in childhood Aditya Narayan has sung many songs in his childhood. One of his interviews is also very famous where he is seen sharing his dream that he has to grow up to be a big singer. In his childhood, from his songs Chhota Bachcha to Taal's song Jungle Mein Bole Koel was very famous. At the same time, his song I Love You Daddy from Akele Hum Akele Tum is still a favorite of the fans. Aditya has sung more than 100 songs in his childhood. debut as host Aditya Narayan made his debut as a host in 2007 with the Zee TV show Saregamapa. With this began his journey with Saregamapa and Indian Television. Slowly, Aditya became the most beloved host of TV. He also hosted a few seasons of Rising Star and Indian Idol as well as Saregamapa. did acting debut Aditya Narayan started his acting career in 2010 with Shapit. His film debut fell on the big screen. However, with this film he found his life partner Shweta Agarwal with whom Aditya married in 2020. After the film debut, Aditya did not look back towards films and put his full focus on his TV career.

famous in many ways

Through Saregamapa, Aditya not only hosted the show but also established himself as an entertainer. However, his and Neha Kakkar’s fake love angle and funny marriage was not appreciated by the audience and he was also heavily criticized for this.

caught in controversy

Although there was never any controversy on Aditya Narayan’s part, but once a video of him quarreling at the airport went viral where Aditya was refusing to pay the airlines money for overcharging. Aditya was seen talking abusively to the employees after which his video went viral.

Struggle in Music Career

Aditya Narayan assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram Leela. The song Tatd Tatd sung by him in this film became quite famous. But the sad part was that despite this, Aditya Narayan could not get recognition as a singer in the industry. But now Aditya is going to take full risk and focus only on his music career.

Got new responsibilities

Aditya Narayan has welcomed his daughter into his family and with this new responsibility, Aditya has also taken up the responsibility of changing the direction of his career. The audience has thanked him for entertaining him for so many years. Now let’s hope that Aditya will be equally welcomed as a musician.