Aditya Narayan Reacts To Amit Kumar





Daman: Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines for its final weekend episode whereby the makers paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Viewers trolled the makers and judges – Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, for ruining the singer’s legacy. Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, who was a particular visitor on the present, additionally criticized the episode and stated that he didn’t just like the episode and wished it to cease. Additionally Learn – Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Battle Like Little Children, He Says ‘Hadd Hai Yaar’ | Watch

Reacting to Amit’s assertion, host Aditya Narayan stated that ‘it’s not simple to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two.’He additionally identified the wrestle to shoot recent episodes in Daman with ‘a restricted crew and crew, restricted rehearsals and completely different set’. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar’s Surprising Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was ‘Informed to Reward Everybody’

Aditya informed SpotboyE, “Amitji has graced the present on a number of events and has at all times praised our contestants in addition to our crew. This time additionally he was lavish in his reward. The truth is, he was variety sufficient to share so many private tales on Kishore Da and we loved and cherished every one. If he wasn’t pleased with sure points of the present he may have simply informed us throughout shoot and we’d have been very happy to attempt to accommodate his inputs.” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Trolled For ‘Ruining’ Kishore Kumar’s Songs

Earlier Amit Kumar informed TOI, “I did what I used to be informed. I used to be informed sabko reward kamana hai. I used to be informed jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai as a result of it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I believed it will likely be a homage to my father. However as soon as there, I simply adopted what I used to be requested to do. I had informed them to provide me parts of the script prematurely, however nothing of that kind occurred. Look, everybody wants cash. My father was additionally explicit about cash. They gave me the worth I demanded and I went, why would I’ve left it? However it’s okay. I’ve full respect for the present and its judges and members. It’s simply a kind of issues that occur typically. Subsequent time in the event that they’re paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn’t do it this manner.”

In the course of the episode, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have been all reward for the contestants. Amit Kumar additionally sang a couple of traces of Kishore Kumar’s songs whereas he additionally shared some anecdotes about his late father.