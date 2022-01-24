Aditya Narayan Shares His Wife Shweta Agarwal Baby Bump Photo Announces Their First Baby Soon

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are waiting for good news to arrive at their home in the year 2022. Popular TV host and singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal on Monday announced that both are going to be parents soon. Aditya Narayan has shared a photo of his wife Shweta Agarwal’s baby bump. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are extremely happy for this new journey in their lives.

In the joy of the arrival of his child, Aditya Narayan wrote with the photo that Shweta and I are waiting for this new phase of our life. It’s a totally different feeling. I have always been fond of children. I wanted to be a father someday. Further Aditya Narayan has written that Shweta may have to work more now because I am no less than a child.

We also recently adopted a mischievous Golden Retriever. Our home will soon be booming with octane energy. Aditya Narayan has said about becoming a father that it is like a dream come true. It may sound filmy. But on my 30th birthday on 6th August 2017 when Shweta and I didn’t even get engaged. I had a dream that Shweta is standing in a nursing home with our baby in her arms. I am glad that my dream is coming true.

Really going to baby shower very soon, just with my family members. Let us tell you that Shweta and Aditya dated each other for a long time. In the year 2010, Shweta and Aditya worked together in the film Shapit. Since then both of them started dating each other. After dating for a long time, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal got married on 1 December 2020 amid the Corona lockdown. The marriage of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal took place in a simple way between family and close people. Aditya and Shweta have expressed the happiness of their relationship many times through social media.

Urmila Matondkar reveals this 26 years after ‘Rangeela’ on Zee Comedy Show

Aditya Narayan took a big decision, will not do TV hosting after 2022, know what is the planning here!

Serious allegations on ‘Indian Idol 12’, Kumar Sanu-Aditya Narayan open the whole poll – love angle is fake

Indian Idol 12: Know the fees of the show’s judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya – will be stunned

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Corona positive, admitted to the hospital and told the father- pray

First picture of Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s honeymoon, PICS spending time in the valleys of Kashmir

After marriage, Aditya Narayan dances for wife Shweta at the reception, unseen pictures and VIDEO

Aditya Narayan was putting the garland, only then did Amitabh Bachchan enter? wedding video viral

First Pic: Meet Mr and Mrs Aditya Narayan, Udit Narayan brought daughter-in-law home on his birthday

Aditya Narayan is going to get the bride dancing with the procession, see Wedding Pics

Aditya Narayan- Shweta Aggarwal’s wedding preparations begin – Roka Ceremony’s picture goes viral

Aditya Narayan made the official announcement of marriage, shared the first photo with Shweta Agarwal

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also The Professor Is Coming This Year End With Much Deadlier Plan Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Aditya Narayan share his wife shweta agarwal baby bump photo and announce their first baby here read in detail

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 14:24 [IST]