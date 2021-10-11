Aditya Narayan Shweta Agarwal Maldives: Aditya Narayan shared Maldives holiday photos and videos with his wife Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan, who hosted ‘Indian Idol 12’, had recently moved to Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal. From there, Aditya shared pictures and videos of the Maldives vacation with Shweta, who are circulating on social media.

In one picture where Shweta Agarwal is seen bathing in the sea in a bikini, Aditya Narayan also posed shirtless.



Aditya Narayan has also shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen on the beach. In this video, he calls Shweta a ‘slow diver’.



They were married in December 2020

Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal in December 2020. The two met on the set of the movie ‘Shapit’. However, for many years, Aditya and Shweta kept their relationship a secret. But in 2020, Aditya had announced that he was dating Shweta.



Aditya is hosting two shows

Speaking of the professional front, after ‘Indian Idol 12’, Aditya Narayan is now hosting ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapne Ki Sharat’ and ‘Comedy Show’. A few months back, Aditya Narayan had said in a conversation with our partner ETimes that 2022 would be his last year as a TV host. After that it will not host.



Hosting will leave in 2022, it said

Aditya had said, ‘Now is the time to do something big. I have some previous commitments that will be fulfilled in the coming months. I have a good relationship in this industry, so if I leave in the middle now, it will be as if I have left a ship in the middle.