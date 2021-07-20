Aditya Narayan To Quit Hosting TV Shows In 2022 – Singer Aditya Narayan will take a break from hosting after 15 years, said – time to do big things

Mumbai. Bollywood singer and TV show host Aditya Narayan has decided to take a break from TV show hosting. He says that he will fulfill all his commitments this year and will not host any shows in 2022 as it is time to do big things. Meanwhile, he has also given signs of becoming his father.

‘I will take a break from TV next year’

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan recently told The Times of India that his last year of appearing as a host on Indian TV would be 2022. After that they will not host. “It’s time to do big things,” he says. I am bound by the commitments I made earlier, which I will complete in the coming months. I will take a break from TV next year. I am happy that I am doing many things at the same time. It is tiring though. Indian television has been my home for the last 15 years, now it’s time to move on to other things.

‘I will not leave TV’

Aditya further said, ‘I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen. By the time I do all this next year, I’ll probably be a father. The TV industry has given me name, fame and success. It has given me my own house, car and a good life in Mumbai. It is not that I will give up TV at all, but will do things like playing game shows or being a judge. My time as host is over.

Aditya started hosting in 2007

It is worth noting that Aditya started hosting the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge’ in 2007. He has been the host of Indian Idol 11 and 12 seasons. The previous singer Amit Kumar had criticized the Indian Idol episode paying tribute to Kishore Kumar. During this, Aditya had defended the show. Amit had revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants on the show, no matter how they sing.