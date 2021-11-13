Aditya Nath’s Jabra fan, who roams around with photos, said – Even after death, if I get a chance, I will speak Yogi-Yogi

The fans of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are across the country and in large numbers. But in Mathura, he has such a crazy person, so he is roaming around with his picture on his chest. He says that Yogis are really rare. There is no political figure like him and there will be no one.

Ramveer Thakur, who lives in Narisemari village of Mathura, has come to Yogi’s program with the intention that once Maharaj ji should give him a place at his feet. He tells the reporter of ABP Ganga that once the yogi puts his hand on his head, he will wash their feet and drink the water like charanamrit. He says that Yogi is really a wonderful man.

Ramveer wishes that when he dies and God asks whose name he would like to say Yogi-Yogi for ten seconds. Yogi Adityanath is in every particle of it. He says that there are other leaders but they are confined to a particular caste whereas Yogi is the leader of all. He is dedicated to the upliftment and development of the entire state.

He says that Yogi should become CM again in 2022. He will go to Lucknow and greet them. Taking the name of a leader Anshul Sharma, he said that he had asked him for a meeting with Yogi. But they put him off. He also carries a passport size photograph of Yogi in his purse. A large size photo was also shown to him. In this, Big Fan Ramveer Thakur, Narisemari was written under the photo of Yogi.

Ranveer, who arrived to participate in the Hunar Haat program, is a dish operator by profession. He says that Yogi will definitely become PM one day. The day will bring a moment of pride for him when Yogi will address the nation from the Red Fort. Several notes were also found in his purse. He says that he wants to take Yogi’s autograph on him. Ramveer, who loves cricketer Virender Sehwag like a fan, says that when people go to cast their votes, they must think at least thrice. Only after that they cast their vote. It is his heartfelt wish that people make Yogi victorious again.