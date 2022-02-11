Aditya pancholi beat producer director sam fernandes police complaints file read inside details here.

Serious allegations against Aditya Pancholi

After this Aditya called Sam to a hotel in Juhu. After this Aditya beat him up. Also it bothered them a lot. Sam Fernandes has written such an allegation in his police complaint. A similar cross complaint has been made by Aditya Pancholi against Sam.

Fight to cast son

According to the report, Aditya has insisted on Sam to cast Sooraj in his film Hawa Singh. The reason for all this matter is also that Sam had cast Sooraj Pancholi for his film. After shooting for a few days, the work of the film came to a halt due to Corona. The news is coming that now Sooraj Pancholi is not a part of this film.

Aditya Pancholi in a drunken state

Aditya Pancholi is very angry with this. On January 27, when Sam and Aditya met at the hotel, the matter became quite heated. Sam has alleged that Aditya Pancholi was in an inebriated state during the meeting. Along with abusing, Aditya also threatened and assaulted.

Aditya Pancholi controversy

At the same time, Aditya Pancholi has said in a conversation with a channel on the allegation against himself that I will now see him in court. Let us tell you that Aditya Pancholi has been a part of many controversies and fights before this. Aditya Pancholi’s name is also associated in the controversy with Jiah Khan and Kangana Ranaut.