Aditya Roy Kapoor all set to enjoy his working Birthday this time! What is Aditya Roy Kapur doing on his birthday this year? Know the update!

News oi-Salman Khan

It is true to say that Aditya Roy Kapur is in a busy juncture this year with his back-to-back shoots! Currently, the handsome actor has two out-and-out action sequences – Om and Thadum remake. Today is Aditya’s birthday and he is getting love from all over the country. While social media is flooded with wishes, there is a lot of excitement among his fans to know about his plans for the day.

Abhishek Bachchan out of Bunty Aur Babli 2 due to rift with Aditya Chopra? big news!

Well, we have an update on the same! The source reveals, “Aditya has a packed calendar for the year. Right now, he has Thadam remake and Om in the pipeline.

Due to his tight schedule, Aditya plans to celebrate his birthday with his team this year. Meanwhile, Aditya has already wrapped up the Delhi schedule for Thadam remake,

Soon they will be busy completing the last schedule of Om. What a wonderful actor Aditya Roy Kapur is, it is not hidden from anyone. Even before this it has been seen that he has done a bang job in many films.

Aditya Roy Kapur started his career with the film Aashiqui 2. Actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen with him in this film. The film was a blockbuster.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Bedroom Secret With Saif Ali Khan, Says Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor all set to enjoy his working Birthday this time! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:47 [IST]