Aditya Roy Kapur starts the Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake | Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake

The Hindi remake of ‘The Night Manager’ is one of the most exciting large-scale OTT projects this year. Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked for this series. Our sources have now learned that the actor has started shooting for the show in Sri Lanka. Let me tell you, Aditya is playing a very deep and layered character in the show.

Aditya Roy Kapur has gone to Sri Lanka to shoot some important sequences of The Night Manager remake. The actor’s schedule is tight and he will shoot some exciting sequences in the beautiful locations of Sri Lanka.

A source close to the series added, “Aditya is playing an important character in the show which requires a constant preparation. Simultaneously the actor is also working on his fitness, which is essential for his character. ” Aditya, one of the stars of the younger generation coming to the OTT space, will be playing the title role in the show.

‘The Night Manager’ released in 2016 has been a huge hit worldwide ‘spy-thriller’ series and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur has a packed calendar for the year. Along with the show, he also has Om and a remake of Tamil hit film Thadam in the pipeline this year.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:15 [IST]