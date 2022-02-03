Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur starts the Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake | Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Aditya Roy Kapur starts the Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake | Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake
Written by admin
Aditya Roy Kapur starts the Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake | Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake

Aditya Roy Kapur starts the Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake | Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for Sri Lanka schedule of web series ‘The Night Manager’ remake

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

The Hindi remake of ‘The Night Manager’ is one of the most exciting large-scale OTT projects this year. Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked for this series. Our sources have now learned that the actor has started shooting for the show in Sri Lanka. Let me tell you, Aditya is playing a very deep and layered character in the show.

Aditya Roy Kapur has gone to Sri Lanka to shoot some important sequences of The Night Manager remake. The actor’s schedule is tight and he will shoot some exciting sequences in the beautiful locations of Sri Lanka.

aditya-roy-kapur-starts-the-sri-lanka-schedule-of-film-the-night-manager-remake

6 mega budget films to be released every week for a month - box office will be on fire6 mega budget films to be released every week for a month – box office will be on fire

A source close to the series added, “Aditya is playing an important character in the show which requires a constant preparation. Simultaneously the actor is also working on his fitness, which is essential for his character. ” Aditya, one of the stars of the younger generation coming to the OTT space, will be playing the title role in the show.

‘The Night Manager’ released in 2016 has been a huge hit worldwide ‘spy-thriller’ series and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur has a packed calendar for the year. Along with the show, he also has Om and a remake of Tamil hit film Thadam in the pipeline this year.

  • sadak 2 film review 1598637723

    Sadak 2 Movie Review – Alia Bhatt: Sanjay Dutt’s climax to a fine film – ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’

  • sadak2 1597208006

    TRAILER: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur’s film ‘Sadak 2’ – showing full suspense and romance

  • aditya roy kapur quits ek villain 2 1593626563

    Aditya Roy Kapur left Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, the reason is strange

  • malang 1589887253

    Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Malang’ Sequel Final – Trends in Top 10 in 12 Countries, Special Record

  • ekvillain2 1583915872

    This Hasina’s entry with Disha Patani in Ek Villain 2 will beat John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur!

  • disha patani aditya roy kapur hot pics from malang go viral 1583052564

    Pics: Hot Malang pictures of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur went viral

  • 1 1581140709

    BOX OFFICE: Aditya- Disha Patani starrer ‘Malang’ made a good start – know the first day collection

  • 2 1581017408

    Malang Movie Review – This is a story of love, madness and revenge full of suspense

  • malang2 1580983949

    Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur seen together at the special screening of “Malang” – a gathering of stars

  • malang2 1579162582

    ‘Malang’ title track released – Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s hot looks

  • malang 1578301125

    TRAILER: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor’s ‘Malang’ – Full of action and suspense

  • malang 1578122258

    New poster of “Malang” with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur released – Absolutely hot

english summary

Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in for the Hindi adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’. A source confirmed that he has started shooting for the show in Sri Lanka.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:15 [IST]

#Aditya #Roy #Kapur #starts #Sri #Lanka #schedule #web #series #Night #Manager #remake #Aditya #Roy #Kapur #begins #shooting #Sri #Lanka #schedule #web #series #Night #Manager #remake

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment