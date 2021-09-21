Aditya Seal Anushka Ranjan 2 year old student: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan will get married on November 21? – Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are planning to get married on November 21
Aditya and Anushka met about 4 years ago. Aditya had told the Bombay Times in an interview that he had gone to an event organized by Anushka’s family. That’s when the two first met. Shortly afterwards, the two came into a relationship.
That same year, Aditya also shifted to his new home. The house is in the same building where Anushka lives with her family. Aditya says that his mother and family also love Anushka very much. Now we want to see when and where these Love Birds get married.
