Aditya Seal Anushka Ranjan 2 year old student: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan will get married on November 21? – Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are planning to get married on November 21

Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in ‘Student of the Year 2’, has been in a relationship with model and actress Anushka Ranjan for a long time. It seems that the couple is now taking their relationship to the next level. According to some reports, Aditya and Anushka will be getting married soon. It is being said that preparations have also started for this.

According to reports, Anushka and Aditya will get married on November 21. It is said that the bride and groom have prepared for the wedding and the families of the two have also started preparing for the wedding. This wedding of Aditya and Anushka will be done keeping in mind the entire Kovid protocol. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.



Aditya and Anushka met about 4 years ago. Aditya had told the Bombay Times in an interview that he had gone to an event organized by Anushka’s family. That’s when the two first met. Shortly afterwards, the two came into a relationship.

That same year, Aditya also shifted to his new home. The house is in the same building where Anushka lives with her family. Aditya says that his mother and family also love Anushka very much. Now we want to see when and where these Love Birds get married.