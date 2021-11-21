Aditya Seal Anushka Ranjan wedding pics | Alia Bhatt Anushka Ranjan wedding | Anushka Ranjan Aditya Seal took seven rounds

the bridegroom arrived singing and dancing

Aditya Seal came to take seven rounds with Anushka Ranjan with a procession, singing and dancing. For those who don’t remember, Aditya Seal made his film debut as a child actor in the controversial adult film Ek Chhoti Si Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala.

danced fiercely with the baraatis

Aditya also danced fiercely with the baraatis. Aditya made his film debut with Tum Bin 2. But he got recognition with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2.

bride with girl gang

Anushka Ranjan with her girl gang. Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D’Souza have worked together in a series titled Fitrat. Anushka’s father Shashi Ranjan and mother Anu Ranjan are well-known names in the industry.

Aaliya arrived like this

At Anushka’s wedding, her best friend Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a silk saree in this style.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, looked very beautiful in a white lehenga and light makeup.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in this yellow colored lehenga with heavy make-up and completely oblivious to the cameras.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty opted for a pink colored Banarasi silk lehenga for the wedding and she looked stunning in this look.

Mr and Mrs Seal

Anushka and Aditya decided to get married after dating each other for two years. Many congratulations on their marriage from Filmbeat.