Administration Seeks to Blunt Impact From End of Eviction Moratorium

WASHINGTON – With the federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, the White House on Monday sought to limit the impact, demanding that states speed up the disbursement of billions of dollars in bottled rental aid while imploring local governments to enact their own extensions.

President Biden – under fire from his party left for failing to extend the freeze and eager to prove he was taking action to prevent evictions – has asked federal agencies to consider targeted extensions for tenants in federally subsidized housing, called on state judges to conduct a slow eviction proceeding and called for a review of the issues that have slowed the flow of aid.

The temporary ban on evictions, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last fall as a Covid-19 relief measure, expired on Saturday after a frantic and unsuccessful effort on Capitol Hill to extend it until the end of the year, putting hundreds of thousands of tenants at risk of losing their homes.

It will take weeks for the new eviction cases to be dealt with in state courts. But some legal aid groups and tenant organizations are already reporting a sharp increase in phone calls and emails from tenants who owe landlords money and lost federal moratorium protection at midnight on Saturday.