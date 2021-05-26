Admission Date Extended, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed; Check Further Details Here

Admission Date Prolonged, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed; Check Further Details Here





New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has prolonged the deadline for the admission functions for the Joint Admission Check for Masters (JAM) to Might 31. Earlier, the date to submit the admission utility kinds was Might 27 (Thursday). The doorway examination for a similar was held on February 14, following which the results of JAM 2021 was launched on March 20. Other than extending the deadline, IISc has additionally relaxed the eligibility standards for candidates. An official assertion issued on the JAM On-line Utility Processing System (JOAPS) portal mentioned that in view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, "eligibility requirement for admission by means of JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS within the qualifying diploma for all classes".

Candidates can now register for admission by means of JAM 2021 on the official web site – jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in. With solely a "cross' grading level on the qualifying examination, candidates can apply for the masters admission to MSc (Two Yr), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD twin diploma and different post-bachelor's diploma programmes on the IITs and to the Built-in PhD programmes at IISc.

Here’s a Step by Step information on how one can register for IIT JAM 2021 Admissions

Step 1: First the candidates want to go to the official web site – jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: One then must click on on the homepage, and go to the registration hyperlink.

Step 3: On the registration hyperlink, the candidate must enter his/her particulars equivalent to enrollment id or e mail id and passwords.

Step 4; Fill within the utility kind with all obligatory credentials.

Step 5: Further, the candidate can obtain the shape for future reference.

IIT JAM is a pan-national examination that's performed for admission to MSc and built-in MSc programs supplied by the universities and establishments accepting IIT JAM scores for admission. IIT JAM is performed in collaboration with IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC).