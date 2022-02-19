Education

Admission to DU will be through admission in postgraduate and PhD programs, find out the details

Delhi University will organize admission for PGPHD program based on the results of its entrance test.
Admission to DU will be through admission in postgraduate and PhD programs, find out the details – Delhi University will organize admission for PGPHD program based on the results of its entrance test.

Admission to DU will be through admission in postgraduate and PhD programs, find out the details – Delhi University will organize admission for PGPHD program based on the results of its entrance test.

New Delhi: The University of Delhi will provide admission to postgraduate and PhD programs (DU PG, PhD admission) for the academic session 2022-23 based on the results of the DU Entrance Examination (DUET) as per previous practice. The information came from an official notification on Friday. The explanation comes in the wake of the university’s decision to admit undergraduates based on the results of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

“Admission for postgraduate and PhD programs for the 2022-23 academic session of Delhi University will be on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Examination (DUET) as per previous system,” the DU said in the notification. More details about admission will be released soon.

Earlier this month, the university set up an eight-member NTA Coordinating Committee for CUCET. It was named the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordinating Committee.

Until last year, admissions were based on cut-off marks for most degree courses at the university, while there were entrance exams for postgraduate courses.

